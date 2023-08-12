Online fundraiser started for family after fire guts their Surrey home

It happened in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue

One of the homes destroyed in the fire in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: James White/ Facebook)

A GoFundMe has been started for a Clayton Heights family whose house was one of four gutted by a fire Wednesday (Aug 12).

The crowdfunding campaign, which was started Thursday (Aug. 10), had raised $1,835 by Saturday morning (Aug. 12).

A post on the campaign says the White family “lost the entire house, garage and contents.”

The post says that the resident, James White was able to get his father, William, and their dog out of the house in time. His partner Lyndee was out of the country at the time. He was also able to save his Harley.

Funds from GoFundMe will replace household and personal items, reads the post.

The GoFundMe page can be found at gofund.me/0ca29760 .

RELATED: 20+ people displaced; fire destroys 4 Surrey homes

More than 30 Surrey firefighters battled to gain control of the three-alarm fire in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue, according to Surrey Fire deputy fire chief Shelley Morris. Over 20 people are unable to return to their homes due to the fire. All but two of them have a place to stay for the night, Morris said.

Surrey fire crews responded to the call of a suspected garage fire around 6 p.m.

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Morris said. The fire spread quickly to nearby buildings.

“What we have now are four units that were completely destroyed by fire and we have some damage to other units due to proximity to the fire,” Morris said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. The fire inspector is planning to visit the scene Thursday (Aug. 10)

READ MORE: Surrey girl dashes to warn neighbours about fire

-With files from Lauren Collins



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey