Online discussion revisits historic Surrey restaurants

Photos and memories will be shared in virtual talk

South Surrey’s famous destination of the 1940s and 1950s, the Tara Supper Club on Crescent Road, will be among the restaurant venues remembered in the next in Historic Stewart Farm’s series of online talks. (City of Surrey Archives photo)

Memories of such well-loved venues as the long-defunct Tara Supper Club on Crescent Road, and the recently closed Round-Up Cafe in North Surrey will live again, thanks to an upcoming edition of Historic Stewart Farm’s weekly online talks.

Theme of the latest talk will be famous Surrey restaurants of days gone by and the sessions will include photographs, oral histories, research, and an opportunity for participants to share their own memories.

The discussions will take place Saturday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Upcoming themes include ‘Near the Water’ (June 19, 23); ‘Celebrations’ (July 3, 7); ‘Early Transportation’ (July 17, 21) and ‘Early Settlers’ (July 31, August 4).

Meetings take place via Microsoft Teams. To register, call 604-501-5100 or visit https://cityofsurrey.perfectmind.com

historyRestaurantsSurrey