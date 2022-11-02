Online auction open for sold out Delta Hospital gala

James Cybulski (left) and Ian Paton are back as emcee and auctioneer, respectively, for the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s 23rd annual Moonlight Gala, happening Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Tsawwassen Springs. (Submitted photo)

The event itself may be sold out, but dozens of silent auction items are still up for grabs at Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s 23rd annual Moonlight Gala.

Funds raised at this year’s Moonlight Gala — happening Saturday night (Nov. 5) at Tsawwassen Springs — will be dedicated to the hospital’s surgical services department, which performs an average of 7,900 surgeries and endoscopies each year, making Delta Hospital one of the busiest day surgery sites in the Fraser Health region.

With support from the community, the hospital foundation is able to purchase equipment to upgrade and refresh the department, including state-of-the-art surgical visualization systems, ACL instruments, arthroscopy sets, glidescopes and other immediate needs.

Though the in-person “El Tropicana Havana”-themed event is sold out, the community can still participate in the Moonlight Gala by donating online or by bidding on any of the 78 items in the online auction, which opened on Tuesday (Nov. 1) at dhchf-moonlight-gala.org.

“We would like to thank our gala committee, led by co-chairs Don Sangster and Lois Wilkinson, for working tirelessly to create an extraordinary evening to remember,” DHCHF board chair Pam Paton said in a press release. “After a two-year hiatus, we are excited to see our community of supporters back in person to support the Delta Hospital Campus of Care.”

The foundation said this year’s Moonlight Gala is already gearing up to be a success thanks to the event’s generous sponsors, attendees, donors and volunteers, with special recognition for venue sponsor Shato Holdings, Gala Tribute Award sponsor Port of Vancouver, and platinum sponsor Ocean Trailer.

As part of Saturday night’s festivities, the foundation will be recognising the Aune and Greatrex Families as this year’s recipient of the Moonlight Gala Tribute Award.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate the transformative generosity of the Aune and Greatrex families,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “Their incredible support has had an enormous impact on health care in our community.”

