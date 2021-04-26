Online 50/50 raffle to benefit Delta Hospital

First draw to take place on May 31, with a guaranteed jackpot of $2,500

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation has launched a digital 50/50 raffle to raise funds in support of Delta Hospital.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in effect, many in-person community fundraisers have been put on hold. The 50/50 raffle is a first-time effort which will go towards supporting the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and funding capital projects, building improvements and ongoing education for staff at Delta Hospital.

“We are so excited to be launching our first-ever digital 50/50 raffle, which is open to anyone in British Columbia,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“This new endeavour would not be possible without our presenting sponsor, View Laser Skin Rejuvenation, and our gold sponsors Becir Real Estate, EllisDon Corporation, Great Little Box Company and the Delta Optimist. We thank these sponsors for their commitment and look forward to seeing the jackpot grow in support of Delta Hospital.”

Ticket are available now at dhchf5050.ca. The first draw will be taking place at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 31 — with a guaranteed jackpot of $2,500 — with draws continuing monthly after that.

For more information about the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, visit dhchfoundation.ca.

