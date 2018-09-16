Oceana PARC staff try lawn bowling

White Rock Lawn Bowling Club invites businesses to the green

Oceana PARC employees tested their weight on the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club rink last week.

Last year, the club has started inviting businesses from the community to learn the game of lawn bowling.

Thursday, staff from Oceana PARC was invited to the green to celebrate Active Aging week.

“It was a fun-filled afternoon of lawn bowling while mingling with friends and neighbours of Oceana PARC,” White Rock Lawn Bowling club events co-ordinator Yvette Symes emailed Peace Arch News.

To date, RBC, CIBC and Coast Capital have also participated. This week, staff from Wooden Spoon will give it a go.

Construction of Oceana PARC (1575 George St.), a 23-storey senior rental building, is expected to be complete next year.