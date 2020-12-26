Ocean Park Food Drive collects 1,620 pounds of food

Event also raised $3,400 for the food bank

From left, Lesley Hames and Wendy Fulford collected 1,620 pounds of food during the Ocean Park Food Drive. (Contributed photos)

The Ocean Park Food Drive collected 1,620 pounds of food and $3,400 for the South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank.

“Peninsula residents really stepped up and this was our best Food Drive ever!” co-ordinator Lesley Hames emailed Peace Arch News.

Hames and Wendy Fulford drove around Ocean Park and other parts of the Semiahmoo Peninsula Dec. 12-13 to collect food and cash donations from residents who offered to participate.

While the amount of food collected was similar to last year, the cash donations doubled compared to 2019.

“We were kept busy driving to scheduled pickup locations all weekend,” Hames wrote. “This was all done with no physical contact and we were masked and stayed sanitized.”

The food items and money were handed over to the food bank on Dec. 14.

“Thank you, Ocean Park and all others who donated! It was really a wonderful effort by everyone.”

This year, the Ocean Park Food Drive expanded to include homes outside of the Ocean Park neighbourhood.

Hames has operated the food drive since 1991.

