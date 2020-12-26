From left, Lesley Hames and Wendy Fulford collected 1,620 pounds of food during the Ocean Park Food Drive. (Contributed photos)

From left, Lesley Hames and Wendy Fulford collected 1,620 pounds of food during the Ocean Park Food Drive. (Contributed photos)

Ocean Park Food Drive collects 1,620 pounds of food

Event also raised $3,400 for the food bank

The Ocean Park Food Drive collected 1,620 pounds of food and $3,400 for the South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank.

“Peninsula residents really stepped up and this was our best Food Drive ever!” co-ordinator Lesley Hames emailed Peace Arch News.

Hames and Wendy Fulford drove around Ocean Park and other parts of the Semiahmoo Peninsula Dec. 12-13 to collect food and cash donations from residents who offered to participate.

While the amount of food collected was similar to last year, the cash donations doubled compared to 2019.

“We were kept busy driving to scheduled pickup locations all weekend,” Hames wrote. “This was all done with no physical contact and we were masked and stayed sanitized.”

RELATED: Ocean Park Food Drive expands, open to residents south of 32 Avenue

The food items and money were handed over to the food bank on Dec. 14.

“Thank you, Ocean Park and all others who donated! It was really a wonderful effort by everyone.”

This year, the Ocean Park Food Drive expanded to include homes outside of the Ocean Park neighbourhood.

Hames has operated the food drive since 1991.

ChristmasFoodfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock senior delivers early gift of calendar proceeds

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

White Rock’s Harold Zelt presents $918 – funds raised through the sale of the senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar – to Taizo at the BC SPCA’s Surrey Education and Adoption Centre. (Contributed photo)
White Rock senior delivers early gift of calendar proceeds

Harold Zelt’s Dogs of White Rock fundraiser has surpassed $900

SurreyCares Community Foundation presents a $5,000 cheque to Cloverdale Community Kitchen. The grant was made possible by the Surrey Community Relief Fund (SCRF). (Submitted photo)
Additional relief grant allows Cloverdale Community Kitchen to keep feeding seniors

Surrey Community Relief Fund continues to help during pandemic but support still needed

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

A building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge files)
Building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road catches fire on Christmas Eve

No reports of injuries while the cause of a Pitt Meadows blaze is still be investigated

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a home in the 2000blk 200th St in the Fernridge neighbourhood for a report of a house fire. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Langley firefighters respond to two-alarm fire Saturday morning

No injuries have been reported and cause of fire is still under investigation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Shoppers take advantage of Boxing Day deals at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Boxing Day’s shot to return to its ‘glory days’ stymied by lockdowns: Retail experts

The spending spree will likely be a ‘sad’ and ‘lacklustre’ shell of its usual self

Most Read