Manisha Batra, and Anna and Maya Athwal received awards for their work in building awareness for ALS. (Contributed photos)

North Delta youths honoured by ALS Society

Manisha Batra, Maya Athwal and Anna Athwal were recognized for their fundraing initiatives

Three North Delta youth were recognized with Leaders of Tomorrow awards for their support in raising awareness of ALS in B.C.

Manisha Batra, a Grade 12 student at North Delta Secondary, and sisters Maya and Anna Athwal had fundraised for the ALS Society, which provides support for people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a rapid disease that attacks the neurons which transmit impulses from the brain to the voluntary muscles. Manisha, Maya and Anna all have family members suffering from the disease, which prompted their independent fundraising efforts.

“When my grandma was diagnosed with ALS, I didn’t know much about the disease,” Manisha said. “I was surprised that so many people in my community were unaware of ALS, what it is, and how it affects people, so I went on a mission to create awareness for ALS.”

Over the course of the year, she did a number of bake sales and relays, as well as collected donations door-to-door. In total, she raised $1,350 for the society.

Sisters Maya and Anna did their fundraising in support of their uncle, raising $1,710 through a summer-time lemonade and blueberry stand.

“The girls wanted to help their uncle and the first idea for fundraising that came to their minds was to have a lemonade stand – just like in the movies,” the girls’ dad Dave Athwal said. “We then added the idea of selling blueberries as well. Maya and Anna were surprised that they had raised this much money for ALS.”

All three girls received their awards at the ALS Society of B.C. ceremony on April 3. Manisha received a Leaders of Tomorrow award in the 13-17 year old category, while the Athwal sisters received theirs in the 5-13 year old category.


North Delta youths honoured by ALS Society

