North Delta student collects food donations for Hope flood victims

Grade 11 North Delta Secondary student Avjaut Bassi (right) organized the Hope 4 Hope Flood Food Drive, which as of Friday, Nov. 26 had collected 1,200 food items for flood victims in Hope, B.C. (Delta School District/submitted photo)

A North Delta Secondary student has collected hundreds of food items to help feed flood victims in Hope.

Over the past two weeks, Grade 11 student Avjaut Bassi organized the Hope 4 Hope Flood Food Drive, which as of Friday, Nov. 26 had collected more than 1,200 food items.

“I was horrified to see the devastation caused by the recent flooding. It was heartbreaking to see this happening in our own backyard. I thought to myself, ‘If I have the power to make a difference, why wouldn’t I?’” Bassi said in a story posted to the Delta School District website. “I made my mind up to help and a day later the food drive was up and running.”

Among the food items collected were canned food, peanut butter, jam, rice, dried lentils, dried pasta, mac-and-cheese boxes, noodles, cereal, cookies, crackers, flour, sugar, cooking oil, condiments, granola bars, pancake mix, baby formula and food, and juice boxes.

“The response has been amazing. We are so thankful for the generosity of our school and local community. Every little bit of help for the flood victims is going to make a big difference in peoples’ lives,” Bassi said.

At the end of the day Friday, Bassi and her mom packed up the food and delivered it to Northside Community Church in North Delta and Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey, collection points for food items for the Surrey Food Bank and the Guru Nanak Food Bank, respectively. The organizations have arranged to have the food taken to Hope by helicopter and given to those in need.

“What a great initiative by Avjaut to help those impacted by the recent devastating floods,” NDSS principal Aaron Akune said. “I am so proud of her and the entire school community for their dedication to helping those in need. Way to go Huskies!”

