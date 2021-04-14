Seaquam Secondary student Martin Tang has been selected as a 2021 Loran Scholar, joining a cohort of 30 from across Canada. The Loran Award, valued at $100,000, includes annual stipends, tuition waivers from 25 universities, access to funding for summer work experiences, one-on-one mentorship, and annual retreats and gatherings. (Submitted photos)

North Delta student chosen as 2021 Loran Scholar

Seaquam’s Martin Tang one of 30 students across Canada to receive $100,000 Loran Award

Seaquam Secondary’s Martin Tang is one of 30 students from across Canada to be named a 2021 Loran Scholar.

The Loran Award, valued at $100,000, includes an annual stipend of $10,000 and matching tuition waivers from one of the Loran Scholars Foundations 25 Canadian partner universities, access to funding for summer work experiences, one-on-one mentorship, and annual retreats and gatherings. The scholarship is is granted based on evidence of character, commitment to service in the community and leadership potential, rather than strictly academic performance.

“In a time of immense change and challenge, these scholars have shown grit and resilience, finding ways to make the most of these extraordinary circumstances and meaningfully serve their communities,” according to a Loran Scholars Foundation press release.

Among his many accomplishments, Tang helped establish a Royal Canadian Air Cadet squadron — 278 Cormorant Squadron in Surrey — which since its creation in 2017 has helped it grow from five to more than 150 youth aged 12-18, providing them with opportunities to grow and serve their community in a safe and productive space. Tang currently holds the rank of warrant officer second class and leads 278 Cormorant as squadron commander.

Tang has a strong interest in — and passion for — aviation. In 2019 he was selected to attended the cadet program’s glider pilot summer scholarship course, gaining skills and experience in flying, meteorology and radio operations, and is now a Transport Canada-licenced glider pilot.

The Grade 12 student also founded a VEX robotics team at Seaquam in 2017, leading it in international competition and placing eight out of 15,000 teams at the 2020 World Skills Rating. He currently sits on the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation’s student advisory board while also teaching robotics at Science World.

“My current goal is to achieve my bachelor’s in applied science. I hope to work as an engineer in the tech industry, while also striving to make STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education more accessible to youth regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds,” Tang said in a Delta School District press release.

“Ultimately, with enough experience and learning, I hope to develop new software and technology, and eventually achieve my lifelong dream of launching my own innovative tech start up.”

Tang also performs with his school’s jazz band and orchestra, and is a member of Delta MP Carla Qualtrough’s Constituency Youth Council.

“We are extremely proud of Martin’s many accomplishments and were thrilled to learn that he received the Loran Scholarship,” Rick Mesich, principal at Seaquam Secondary, said in a press release. “Martin has shown strong leadership skills and been a positive role model throughout his time at Seaquam Secondary. Congratulations Martin!”


