North Delta student awarded $100,000 STEM scholarship

Burnsview Secondary’s Kushal Mujral to study software engineering at University of Waterloo this fall

A Burnsview Secondary student has been awarded a $100,000 scholarship to study software engineering at the University of Waterloo in the fall.

Kushal Mujral is one of 100 graduating students from across Canada selected to receive a $100,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship this year.

The scholarship is awarded to students enrolling in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at one of 20 partner universities in Canada. Every high school in Canada can nominate one student for the scholarship per academic year, and Mujral was selected for his outstanding academic and community extra-curricular achievements.

Mujral said he was “over the moon” when he received the notice of offer, adding he couldn’t believe he had won a $100,000 scholarship.

“I needed time to process that I won,” he said in a press release.

Mujral said being awarded the scholarship removes the burden on his family of having to fund both his and his brother’s education.

“As I have a brother who will also be starting university in the fall, the financial burden on my family was extremely large. This will open much more opportunities for me to explore what the university has to offer,” Mujral said.

“This scholarship will assist me to reach my goals because it takes away the burden and worry of how to fund university while studying. This provides me more time to think, reflect, focus and succeed through my education.”

The scholarship was created by businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich in 2012 to “encourage our best and brightest students to become (…) the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators,” according to a press release from Schulich Leader Scholarships Canada.

As with last year, the number of scholarships awarded has been increased from 500 to 100 due to the “unprecedented challenges we are facing this year in Canada.”

“We are proud to celebrate 10 years of Schulich Leadership Scholarships, the premiere STEM scholarship program in Canada and the world. This group of 100 outstanding students will represent the best and brightest Canada has to offer and will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale,” program founder Seymour Schulich said in a press release.

“With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars and entrepreneurial ventures.”

For more information, visit schulichleaders.com.

editor@northdeltareporter.com
