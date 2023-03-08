North Delta Rotary Club members pose for a picture during the group’s first meeting at its new home inside the Scottsdale Centre Save-On-Foods. (Submitted photo)

North Delta Rotary Club members pose for a picture during the group’s first meeting at its new home inside the Scottsdale Centre Save-On-Foods. (Submitted photo)

North Delta Rotary finds new home at Save-On-Foods’ new ‘meet’ department

Club meets every Thursday in supermarket’s new community meeting room

The North Delta Rotary Club has a new home inside the Scottsdale Centre Save-On-Foods.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated restrictions on large gatherings, Save-On-Foods created a community meeting room within its supermarket at the corner of 70th Avenue and Scott Road.

The space was exactly what was needed when the North Delta Rotary Club learned it could no longer meet at the Delta Golf Course due to new ownership and a revised dining area.

“Save-On-Foods has been a community partner of the North Delta Rotary Club for years. Today that relationship is stronger than ever as they host the new meeting venue for the club’s weekly meetings,” says a press release from the club.

“History is rewritten every day as dedicated North Delta Rotarians work to make our community and our world a better place.”

This is not the first move for the club since its inception in 1981.

The club’s first organizational meetings were held at Francine’s Restaurant at 84th and Scott, and for a short time the new club met at the Royal Oak in the Kennedy Heights Shopping Centre. Occasionally, meetings were also held at The Italian Touch at 95th and Scott.

As the membership grew, Portofino’s was an easy choice for several years until the move to the Scottsdale Inn, which was located next door to the club’s new home.

Anyone interested in joining the club can email ndrotaryclub@gmail.com for an invite to lunch — provided free by the club from well-appointed deli at Save-On-Foods — any Thursday at noon.

SEE ALSO: North Delta Rotary donated over $43K to community groups last year


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaNorth Delta

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP asks youth to help ‘Name the Puppies’
Next story
Muslim Food Bank in Surrey seeing more clients as Ramadan nears

Just Posted

Volunteers packing food hampers at the Muslim Food Bank in Surrey on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Muslim Food Bank in Surrey seeing more clients as Ramadan nears

Surrey’s Legion Veteran Village. (Submitted photo)
Legion BC/Yukon Command donates $1M to Surrey veterans village’s research foundation

Gary Donald Johnston. (File photo)
Surrey murderer who stabbed man during burglary dies in prison

Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal MLA (Surrey South) has introduced a private members bill to help physicians to seek more information when considering whether to involuntarily admit and treat someone under the Mental Health Act. (File photo)
Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko introduces bill aimed at helping prevent suicides

Pop-up banner image