North Delta-raised Cam Armitage’s debut book “The Comeback” tells of how he managed to raise himself up out of drug addiction to get his high school diploma, attend university on a golf scholarchip, and eventually get his dream job as a Vancouver firefighter. (Contributed photo)

North Delta-raised firefighter chronicles battle with addiction in debut book

“The Comeback” tells of Cam Armitage’s journey from addict to Vancouver firefighter

By Tricia Weel for the North Delta Reporter

He remembers waiting in an apartment hallway in an unsavoury Surrey neighbourhood while his cohorts extracted a debt owed to them, the drugs they paid him with hidden under his shirt, pressed tightly against his skin.

At nearly 22 years old, struggling with drug addiction while working in a factory making mattresses, without having graduated or earned his high school diploma, Cam Armitage felt he was at the lowest point of his life.

But the words of his foreman, whom he had talked to about his struggles, kept repeating themselves in his head.

“He told me I was better than what I was doing, and I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t me, this isn’t me,’” Armitage, now 34, recalls.

“I was in a bad spot and I knew it. So I decided to make a run for it. And as I looked down the hallway, it just kept getting longer and longer. But I did it – I started sprinting and I remember flying through the air, kicking the door open and running out into the pouring rain, jumping in the car and peeling out of there.

“I started going to night school to earn my high school diploma but I was also on the run from criminals and I wasn’t even 22 yet,” Armitage says.

Fortunately, he met a golf coach through a friend and, before he knew it, he was being flown to the U.S. for his skills with the clubs.

He remembers how surreal it was to find himself on a plane with 15- and 16-year-old golfers who were hoping to go to Harvard.

“It was a whirlwind – it all happened very quickly,” Armitage says. “But I wanted to go to the States to get away from [the criminal element] up here.”

Armitage, who was raised in North Delta, was granted a golf scholarship to William Penn University in Iowa, where he earned his bachelor in business management with a minor in economics.

He returned to Canada and became a volunteer firefighter in Surrey, then returned to school again, this time enrolling at the Justice Institute of British Columbia, which he had to attend in order to become a full-time firefighter.

After successfully earning a position with the Vancouver Fire Department, he wrote a book about his journey, entitled The Comeback, now available for purchase at camarmitage.com and through Amazon and Indigo, as well as on loan from the Vancouver Public Library.

Armitage, who now lives in Vancouver, wanted to give back to the community so he started public speaking about his experiences.

“I’m trying to target a specific age group – 13- to 18-year-olds – because I wish I had been told things at that age that might have prevented me from choosing the path I did at that time,” he says.

He’s currently working towards founding a youth conference – The Next Level – specifically targeting that age group, where he plans to bring in other speakers and guests to help motivate a new generation against addiction.

“Instead of only reaching a limited number of kids at a time, the conference will allow us to reach so many more at the same time,” Armitage says.

“The message is that it doesn’t matter where you currently are in your life compared to where you could be. You are not stuck in situations where you don’t feel joy or don’t feel you have a reason to wake up in the morning.

“Where you currently are does not define where you could go.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free tech workshops in Surrey to help people feel more comfortable, empowered

Just Posted

Agreement signed to help more B.C. Métis get skilled trades jobs

New MOU will help to ‘increase trades education and employment for Métis people in B.C.’

Semiahmoo Peninsula grandmothers the share power of listening

Oneness Gogos raise awareness about Random Acts of Kindness

Surrey RCMP say man, 21, wanted on outstanding warrant taken into custody

Police say he was wanted in relation to an investigation from a 2017 shooting

Free tech workshops in Surrey to help people feel more comfortable, empowered

Events offered at City Centre, Semiahmoo library branches

White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park, Coldicutt Ravine closed after ‘slope failures’

Repair work, assessment underway after rain damages stability

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a look out

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Most Read