Mayor George Harvie (centre-right) presented Bob Tait (left), Jennifer Scott (centre-left) and Gary Kingston (right) with the city’s heritage award for their organizations’ work organizing Delta’s summer festivals. (Saša Lakić photo)

North Delta Lions win city heritage award

Award recognized the work of the Lions in organizing the North Delta Family Day parade and festival

The North Delta Lions Club is one of three winners of this year’s Heritage Recognition Award.

At a ceremony ahead of Monday night’s council meeting, Mayor George Harvie recognized the volunteer work of the Lions in organizing the North Delta Family Day parade and festival, as well as the work of the Ladner Pioneer May Days and Tsawwassen Sun Festival committees, saying the festivals help bring Delta’s communities together.

“In keeping with this year’s heritage week theme, these volunteers continue the thread of stories that celebrate each community’s unique past and present,” Harvie said.

“It takes a tremendous amount of work and commitment to coordinate all these activities, and I applaud all the work of these committees.”

Gary Kingston, chairman of the North Delta Lions, told the Reporter the award is a great acknowledgement of the organization’s work over the 52 years putting on the North Delta Family Day celebration each June.

“When I took it over last year, it had fallen on some hard times and it needed some rejuvenation, so we really had a terrific event last year,” Kingston said.

“We revitalized the stage show quite a bit. We’re really hoping to build on it this year because it’s a key event in North Delta.”

This year, he said Deltans can expect some of the same activities — such as bouncy castles, a dunk tank and a bungee run — but also a kids entertainment group from Gabriola Island for the stage show.

sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
