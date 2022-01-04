North Delta Lions tree chipping events return this weekend

Taking down your Christmas tree can be a bit of a sad job. It marks the end of the holiday season, and the melancholy is compounded by the fact that clearing out that month-old tree can be a bit messy, what with the sticky needles falling everywhere.

But here’s a sure-fire way to turn sorrow into eventual joy: Drop that pine, balsam or fir off at the North Delta Lions tree-chipping operation at Sungod Arena parking lot (7815 112th Street), exchange smiles with the cheerful Lions members on hand and know that your donation is going to one of the community causes supported by the club.

This season’s tree-chipping event runs this Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 8 and 9), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The North Delta club took over the tree chipping operation from the folded Scottsdale Lions last year, and also operate a similar tree-chipping operation at Ladner Memorial Park (5010 47th Avenue) — Ladner is also served by the North Delta club.

The tree-chipping is a major fundraiser for the club, which recently made significant donations to the Surrey/North Delta and South Delta Food Banks. The club also supports the Surrey/North Delta and South Delta Meals on Wheels organizations, Mamas for Mamas, Deltassist’s Christmas Food Hamper/Grocery Card program and many other local and Lions-supported charities.

Last month, the club also donated $2,000 for B.C. Flood Relief.

“It will be interesting to see how the tree-chipping goes this year given the tree shortages caused by the flooding,” club secretary Gary Kingston said. “We’re hoping there are still a number of trees out there that people want to get rid of and that they’ll be generous with their donations so the Lions can continue to be a key provider to charities that help the needy in North Delta.”

Despite a tough 2021 with so many functions cancelled because of COVID restrictions, the club did successfully stage Easter and Halloween drive-thru events at Sungod Arena parking lot, with themed blow-ups on display and candy giveaways for children.

“We’re trying to stay as active as we can in the community and hope that 2022 can be a much better year for everybody in our wonderful community,” Kingston said.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaNorth Delta