North Delta library hosting teen art contest

North Delta’s George Mackie Library is hosting an art contest for local youths to celebrate their favourite books.

Teens aged 13-19 (or in Grades 7-12) are invited to submit an original piece of art depicting a scene from their favourite book, including the title, author and a quote from the work, before 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. (Submitted artwork will not be returned, so please keep a copy for yourself.)

Winners will be selected from two age categories: younger teens (Grades 7-9) and older teens (Grades 10-12). Each winner will receive a $50 gift card for Indigo/Chapters and a prize basket with a value up to $50.

As well, selected entries will be displayed in the Mackie Library and/or online.

To enter the library’s Teen Art Contest, drop your artwork off at the library with community librarian Minakshi Sidhu, or email entries to msidhu@fvrl.bc.ca.

Submissions must include your name, grade, email and phone number, and artists are limited to one entry each.

For more info, contact Minakshi Sidhu at msidhu@fvrl.bc.ca or 604-594-8155, or visit fvrl.bc.ca.



