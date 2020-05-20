Heather Roscoe Neidig’s entry in the Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show (patio/deck - novice category) Residents have until Thursday, May 28 to get their entries in for a chance at one of 26 prizes worth a total of $725. (Heather Roscoe Neidig photo)

North Delta gardeners exhibit green thumbs in virtual garden show

$725 in prizes available for Sunshine Hills residents thanks to donors, Neighbourhood Small Grant

Sunshine Hills residents can show off their green thumbs online — with a chance to win prizes — as part of a new virtual garden show.

The purpose of the show, according to organizer Sharon Poetker, is to have some fun while sharing and appreciating the talent people bring to the neighbourhood, as well as foster community spirit and connection.

The show, which is being hosted on the Sunshine Hills Community Group Facebook page, works like this: residents have until Thursday, May 28 to post photos of their gardens in the relevant photo albums, and a panel of local judges (Heather Anderson, Nadine Inkster, Heinz Kreutz, Lisa McLean, Gordon Sauck and special guest Tracy Bell, owner of La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique) will decide the winners.

Participants can submit photos in any two of eight categories: flowers, fruits and vegetables, landscaping, technical, patio/deck, gnomes or birdhouse/birdbath creations, and whimsical or anything special to you. Each category is divided into various skill levels (novice, green thumb and professional), and there are also separate age categories for the neighbourhood’s younger gardeners — teens (13-18), youths (6-12) and kids (2-5).

“The whole purpose of it is to be inclusive,” Poetker said.

The show is made possible thanks to a Neighbourhood Small Grant from the Delta Foundation. The program aims to empower local residents to strengthen their communities by helping them come together, share their skills and knowledge, celebrate diversity, and increase their sense of belonging.

In 2019, with funding from the Vancouver Foundation and Delta Foundation, and administrative support of the City of Delta, 15 projects throughout Delta received funding of between $50 and $500. Projects included a family clothing swap, social block parties, educational workshops, beautification work parties, a community shoreline cleanup and several other projects that brought friends and neighbours together to complete a project, or just get to know each other and have fun.

READ MORE: Small grants can help boost Delta neighbourhoods

“We were going to do a barbecue at the end of summer, but obviously [the Delta Foundation] wouldn’t go for that due to the [COVID-19] restrictions,” Poetker said. “But they said they have a new grant in place and we should apply for that. So I did and I received a grant for $500.”

Thanks to the grant money and generous donations from area businesses, participants have the chance to win over $725 in prizes.

Prizes include two $60 Art Knapp gift certificates donated by keepsafesystems.ca, five $30 Art Knapp gift certificates, five glassware pieces valued at $30-$40 each from Spektra Reflections of Home, three $25 gift certificates from Pepperoni Café, six $30 gift certificates from La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique and six gift baskets valued at $25-$30 each donated by Linda Westgarth.

Entry is limited to Sunshine Hills residents (defined for the purposes of the contest as being bordered by 72nd Avenue to the north, 56th Avenue to the south, Scott Road to the east and Highway 91 to the west), and you have to be a member of the Sunshine Hills Community Group to post your entries.

However, there will be People’s Choice awards for the flowers, fruits and vegetables, landscaping, technical, patio/deck, gnomes and birdhouse/bird bath creations, and whimsical categories, and voting is open to everyone. Simply head to the Sunshine Hills Community Group page, click on photos, then albums, and “like” the entries you think deserve a prize.

For full contest details, head to facebook.com/events/591574018371504.


Most Read