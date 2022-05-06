North Delta Family Day parade and festival returns this summer

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, with the festival to run from noon to 4 p.m.

Barbecue pitmaster and Lions Club member Lorenzo Romano worked the grill at the Family Day festival in the North Delta Community Park on June 23, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

By Gary Kingston, special to the North Delta Reporter

Lions are set to get loose again at North Delta Community Park.

No, there hasn’t been a zoo escape; it’s still a safe place for families. But after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hard-working North Delta Lions Club is bringing back its popular Family Day parade and festival on June 19.

That means plenty of free kids activities, informative field displays, entertainment and tasty barbecue burgers, hot dog and fries cooked up by local Lions.

“We’re so happy to come back with a long-standing North Delta tradition, one the club had been putting on for more than 50 years before the pandemic unfortunately forced us to cancel for two years,” said event chair Gary Kingston.

“If the response to our Easter Egg Hunt at Sunbury Park, which we also brought back in April after a two-year absence, is any indication, we’re expecting a huge turnout on Father’s Day for the parade and festival.”

There was some initial uncertainty about the parade going ahead because of the absence of a co-ordinator, but the City of Delta, a supportive partner with the Lions for the event, has stepped in to organize the entries. Interested community groups, sport organizations and businesses can email ndfamilydayparade@gmail.com for more details. For more information on field displays, go to northdeltalions.org.

The parade, which previously started at Burnsview Secondary, has been shortened this year to make it easier for those walking the route and less disruptive to traffic by closing off fewer intersections. Staging now will be at Sands Secondary and the parade will proceed east on 82nd Avenue, then turn north on 112th Street to 84th Avenue.

The parade will start at 11 a.m., with the festival running from noon to 4 p.m.

As for the festival, many of the popular children’s activities will return, including bouncy castles, a Lion-themed slide, a blow-up obstacle course, a kiddies’ paddle boat pool and a dunk tank. The Lions haven’t lined up any dunkees yet, but will take requests (email the festival chair at garykingston55@gmail.com).

“If you can convince your soccer or softball or hockey coach to be dunked, let us know. If you want a favourite teacher, a municipal politician or some other city official to get wet, let us know. And, of course, we’ll have it open to kids who want to dunk their friends, so wear clothing you don’t mind getting wet,” Kingston said.

The stage show entertainment will include The Beaten Path country rock band, Bhangra dancers and other acts. There will also be roving entertainers and a caricature artist on site.

Delta Fastpitch is also looking at lining up some exhibition games at the ball fields, possibly involving high-level senior girls action.

In addition to the Family Day Festival, the Lions are also going to be active elsewhere in the coming months.The club will be holding its traditional Pancake Breakfast on May 29 at Ladner May Days and will be cooking up its delicious french fries on Canada Day at Chalmers Park.



