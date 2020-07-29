Every Tuesday morning starting Aug. 4, leaders at North Delta’s Crossroads United Church will be designing and installing chalk activities for children on the church’s property, including a large “stained glass” art piece to colour in. (Submitted photo)

North Delta church offering free weekly public chalk art projects

Crossroads United Church will be hosting a new art piece and ‘circuit’ for kids to run every Tuesday

Crossroads United Church is offering a physically-distanced way for kids in North Delta to help create beautiful chalk art this summer.

Every Tuesday morning starting Aug. 4, Crossroads’ Children & Family leaders will be designing and installing chalk activities for children on the church’s property: a large “stained glass” art piece to colour in and a “circuit” (a fun stepping activity combining reading and different kinds of movement) for kids to run.

The initiative is a spin-off of Crossroads’ annual KidVenture program, which was held primarily online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to have some in-person activities for the participating families, so we created a big stained glass outline in tape on the parking lot for the children to colour in with sidewalk chalk,” Gabrielle McLarty, children and youth minister at Crossroads, said in a press release. “My colleague Nicole also designed a fun circuit for the children to run through, which they really enjoyed.”

(Watch lead minister Rev. Cari Copeman-Haynes run the circuit Nicole designed in the video below)

The outdoor activities on the property were such a hit that church leaders decided to repeat it later in the summer, offering it to anyone in the neighbourhood who wants to come enjoy a new circuit or bring their chalk over and do some colouring. The scale is big enough that physical distance can be maintained if people from more than one “bubble” arrive at the same time.

Families who want to check it out are invited to come to the church, located at 7655 Scott Rd., each Tuesday afternoon or later in the week, find where the outline has been installed and add some colour or run the new circuit. In case of rain on a Tuesday morning, the new outline and circuit will be installed on the first dry day after that.


