North Delta artisans raise $10K for Deltassist, Nick’s Nook

Organizers of the Sunshine Hills Community Group/North Delta Artisan & Gift Market silent auction present representatives from Deltassist and Nick’s Nook community food pantries with a cheque for $10,002 on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Pictured, from left: Daniela Filby and Cathie Watters from Nick’s Nook, auction organizers Heather Neidig and Sharon Poetker, Deltassist’s manager of seniors and community services Lisa Pitman, and auction organizers Sandra Coulson and Ann Charlton. (Submitted photo)

A recent silent auction held by the Sunshine Hills Community Group and North Delta Artisan & Gift Market raised over $10,000 in support of Deltassist and Nick’s Nook.

More than 90 local businesses and artisans donated a total of 155 items for auction, held online Oct. 13-16. Through the generosity of the 97 bidders and nine auction sponsors, the organizing team — Wendy Stasiuk, Sandra Coulson, Lani DeHek, Joan Randall, Melissa Hartfiel, Ann Charlton, Heather Neidig and Sharon Poetker — were able to meet their goal and raise $10,002.

“This was completely unexpected and spectacular!” Poetker said in an email to the Reporter.

The money will go to support Deltassist’s Christmas programs and the two Nick’s Nook community food pantries in North Delta.

“The other win is that it brought over 200 people and businesses in the community together for a common community cause,” Poetker said.

This was the third such auction Poetker has organized as part of the Sunshine Hills Community Group (a Facebook group of more than 1,900 area residents) in the three years since COVID hit, and the first done in collaboration with the North Delta Artisan & Gift Market (a Facebook group of over 1,300 people).

In 2021, both groups held separate auctions, raising $6,500 and $4,000 respectively.

“Each year, with the help of some fantastic volunteers, the business community and [the community’s] support, the auctions have grown,” Poetker said.

“The first year we raised around $3,000, last year it was $6500 and this year $10,000. It’s so beautiful to see everyone coming together in caring for our community.”



