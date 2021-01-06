Nominations sought for Surrey’s SASSY Awards

2018 SASSY Awards winner Emma Salisbury. This year’s event, which will be an online-only format, is planned for May. (Contributed photo)

Organizers of the annual SASSY Awards are now accepting nominations for the next class of recipients.

The Semiahmoo Rotary Club, City of Surrey and Kwantlen University College will be accepting nominees until Feb. 10. The SASSY Awards – which stand for Service Above Self Surrey Youth – recognize youth between the ages of 15 and 21 who live, work or study in Surrey or White Rock, and who show leadership and volunteerism in any of six categories: arts and culture leadership; community service; environmental leadership; international service; overcoming adversity; and sports and recreation leadership.

Each award recipient is provided with $500 to donate to a registered Canadian charity of their choice, in addition to a $1,000 personal award.

The awards will take place virtually on May 5; advance registration to watch the event is required.

“In the previous ten years, we’ve awarded $67,000 in awards to local youth, and they have directed another $33,500 – mostly to local charities,” said event chairperson Alex Watson.

“We want to bring together our community and celebrate what we have, and there is no better time than now to do that. Youth are nominated by non-profits, teachers, parents, neighbours and friends. They can even nominate themselves.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s SASSY Awards were postponed from the spring until the fall, at which time they were held online.

For more information or to nominate someone, visit sassyawardssurrey.ca

