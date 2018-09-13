Nominations sought for Community Leader Awards in Surrey

16th annual event will take place on Nov. 14 at Eaglequest Coyote Creek golf clubhouse

Do you know someone who makes a positive contribution to the Surrey community?

Nominations are sought for the 16th annual Community Leader Awards, presented by the Now-Leader.

A special event will recognize winners in 12 categories at the Eaglequest Coyote Creek golf clubhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The annual Community Leader Awards recognize the selfless, dedicated and courageous people who perform the exceptional acts of service that make our community such a vibrant and rewarding place to live and work.

The award categories include Coach, Teacher, Courage/Bravery, Above and Beyond, Emergency Service, Service Organization Volunteer, Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Environmental Leader, Community Builder, Seniors’ Advocate and Leader of the Year.

The nomination deadline is Oct. 15.

CLICK HERE to nominate someone.

Submissions should be approximately 250 words and include information such as the length of time a nominee has spent in the community and specific examples of contributions made, along with references of others who can provide further support on the nominee’s behalf.

An e-submission form can be found at surreynowleader.com, under the Contests tab.

Submissions can also be emailed to cla@surreynowleader.com, or sent to the Surrey Now-Leader office, #102-5460 152nd St., Surrey, B.C., V3S 5J9.