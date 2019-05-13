Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag presents Christian Park with a 2018 Community Leadership Award. (Submitted)

Nominations sought for Cloverdale, Langley City community leadership awards

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag to present awards at July event

Do you know someone from Cloverdale or Langley City who has made a difference in your life, or in your community?

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag is looking to recognize them with a community leadership award.

Nominations are now open for the annual awards. Constituents are invited to put forward those who have had a “positive influence” in their lives, including volunteers who lend “time and expertise to help youth or [coach] sports teams, visit or assist the elderly or less fortunate, or are actively engaged with pressing issues facing [the] community,” according to a press release.

Submitting a nomination is a way to “highlight and celebrate their valuable services, connection and engagement.”

Nominees that demonstrate exceptional leadership in diversity and inclusion, environmental initiatives, advocacy for seniors or youth, heritage or arts and culture groups will be considered. There is also a category for “unsung hero,” a person who consistently works behind the scenes to make a significant difference within the community without asking for any recognition.

Nominees may be any age, the only requirement is that they be citizens or permanent residents of Cloverdale or Langley City. Businesses within those boundaries can also be nominated.

Award recipients will be honoured at an annual Picnic in the Park event hosted by Aldag’s office, to be held Sunday, July 14 at Douglas Park in Langley City.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 30 at 5 p.m. Nominations can be emailed to John.Aldag.C1@parl.gc.ca, submitted online at johnaldagmp.ca/2019leaders, or mailed to #105 – 19211 Fraser Hwy., Langley, B.C. V3S 2C9.


