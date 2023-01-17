Artist Sandy Dimond at Newton Cultural Centre, where her paintings are featured for the month of January. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Artist Sandy Dimond at Newton Cultural Centre, where her paintings are featured for the month of January. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

No horsing around for Langley artist who got serious about painting post-retirement

Sandy Dimond’s works are featured at Newton Cultural Centre gallery in January

Not long ago, upon her retirement from the horse world, Sandy Dimond galloped into a career as a painter.

In a month-long show at Newton Cultural Centre, the 79-year-old Langley artist focuses on the animals that have been a big part of her life for five decades, along with steam locomotives, landscapes, florals and more.

Dimond’s paintings of horses line an entire wall of the gallery on 72 Avenue.

“I was a horse trainer, coach, competitor, rider, all of that,” she said. “I’m not able to ride anymore after a serious injury that could have killed me, but didn’t, 15 or 20 years ago, although I kept working in the horse industry. I miss riding, and wish I still could, but it’s too painful.”

In her latest “ACS Gallery Talk” video, fellow artist Wendy Mould interviews Dimond, who got serious about painting only a couple of years ago, and shows her work on facebook.com/SDEvocativeArt.

“I’ve always wanted to paint and would do a little here and there,” Dimond noted, “but when I was transitioning away from the horses, that’s when I said, ‘Now I can paint,’ so I went to town on it.

“I’ve had a couple of wonderful mentors and have really benefited from their help with painting,” she added. “One is in the Cape Cod area, a breeder named Brenda Bradley, and every morning we chat on Messenger – she sends me pictures, and I work with those.”

Born short-sighted in Calgary, Dimond likes to “paint big” due to her visual impairment.

“I work with a large TV screen, and all of these paintings are done with photo references because I don’t see perspective very well,” she explained.

Dimond’s “Progression of an Artist” show is on view at Newton Cultural Centre until Jan. 30, and also on the Arts Council of Surrey’s website (artscouncilofsurrey.ca).

“My deep desire in producing paintings it to share the beauty and vibrancy my life has been filled with, a desire for people to experience the animals and landscapes in my images,” Dimond says in a statement. “Painting have the capacity to take their viewer to experiences and locations which might otherwise never be available to them.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

horseLangleySeniorsSurreyVisual Arts

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Delta Rotary donated over $43K to community groups last year
Next story
New CARP helm for South Surrey resident, volunteer Ramona Kaptyn

Just Posted

A drug “super lab” was busted in Abbotsford in January 2022. Three men have now been charged. (BC RCMP photo)
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
21 Surrey-area Special Olympians to compete at provincial Games in Kamloops

Nickels and dimes. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey utility rate hikes on the way if council approves city staff recommendations

Public hearing Monday night on 67-storey tower for downtown. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)
67-storey tower for downtown gets nod from Surrey council