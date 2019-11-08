No-fee adoption event in Surrey to help animals find a ‘Home Fur the Holidays’

The Surrey Animal Resource Centre is hoping some animals will find their forever home in an upcoming no-fee adoption event.

Surrey Animal Resource Centre was given a $37,500-grant in March by Match MG Canada, which was used for improvements at the centre, including the construction of an adoption room.

The adoption room gives families a chance to interact with a potential pet prior to adopting.

To celebrate the improvements, SARC will be hosting a no-fee adoption event called “Home Fur the Holidays” Nov. 16 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the centre (17944 Colebrook Rd.).

SARC, according to the city’s website, has decided to hold the no-fee event “to increase adoptions, reduce length of stay in the shelter and create opportunities to take in more animals in need.”

“Our goal is to find the animals in our care a home for the holidays. An increase in adoptions creates more opportunity to help even more animals in need,” said shelter manager Shelley Joaquin.

“Our adoption matching process will remain the same to ensure it is a good environment for the animal and a good match for the person.”

For more information on the event, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/30275.aspx.

The SARC is the animal-control centre for the city. It helps animals and humans in the community with licensing, reuniting animals with their owners and adopting.

