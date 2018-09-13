Nicomekl Riverfront Park open house planned

South Surrey park to be one of the ‘most unique’ in the city

The City of Surrey is asking for public input as it moves towards the design stage of the Nicomekl Riverfront Park.

According to the city’s website, the city is in the process of acquiring the last few pieces of parkland that will eventually form a three-kilometre park connection from Elgin road to 40 Avenue. The park is to be one of the the longest, and “most unique” parks in the city.

The Riverside Golf Centre, after 50 years in business, was one of the property owners forced out after the City of Surrey expropriated the 16-acre property in 2015. The city paid landowner Ken Poirier $3.25 million for the land, an amount he said was a “fraction” of what it’s worth.

The expropriation sparked protests at city hall, while councillors were instructed by legal council to not publicly comment on the expropriation.

This year, the city’s project team met with “First Nations, stakeholder groups and internal groups” to collect feedback on the project and is now asking for public input.

An open house is to take place Sept. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.

Residents will be given an opportunity to review design plans and talk with staff about what they want to see in the park.

– Aaron Hinks