Nico Wynd Golf Club in South Surrey will host a charity golf tournament on July 19. (nicowynd.com photo)

Nico Wynd to host golf tournament in support of women’s hospital

Former BC Lions coach Wally Buono to serve as tournament ambassador

South Surrey’s Nico Wynd Golf Club is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary this month – and all for a good cause.

The nine-hole public golf course, located just off Crescent Road, will host its first charity golf tournament Friday, July 19, with proceeds benefiting the BC Women’s Hospital and Health Foundation. Organizers noted in a news release that they hope to make the charity tournament an annual event.

This year’s event also features a chance to meet former BC Lions head coach – and Canadian Football League hall-of-famer – Wally Buono, who is a longtime Semiahmoo Peninsula resident.

Buono is serving as this year’s tournament ambassador.

READ ALSO: South Surrey golf sale to aid young golfers

There are 72 spots available for the tournament, which will be a shotgun-start format beginning at noon on the day of the event. Registration is at 11 a.m. Cost is $150 per golfer, and includes a gift bag, lunch and dinner, power cart, 18 holes of golf, a beverage ticket and a chance to win a beer fridge.

Nico Wynd Golf Club – located at 3601 Nico Wynd Dr. – has, in the past, been a popular location for charity tournaments, hosting events supporting Peace Arch Hospital, South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce, White Rock Firefighters and Crescent Beach Swim Club, among others.


