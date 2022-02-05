Nick’s Nook 2, a community pantry, opens in North Delta

It’s open 24/7 for those wanting to donate or for those in need

Cathie Watters, the North Delta community builder with United Way, introduces Nick’s Nook 2, a community pantry at New Hope Church in North Delta on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The second Nick’s Nook is now officially open in North Delta.

On Saturday (Feb. 5), New Hope Church and its community partners officially opened Nick’s Nook 2. It’s located on the church’s property – which also houses North Delta’s first-ever extreme weather response shelter – at 11838 88 Ave.

This pantry first opened to the public in December, but Saturday was the official ribbon-cutting event.

Cathie Watters, the North Delta community builder with United Way, said the work on the Nick’s Nook pantries began about two years ago with a group called Magical Hearts and the first pantry opened on July 7, 2021 at Northside Community Church.

“Nick’s Nook is the first no-barrier (pantry in North Delta) — think about that, no barrier. You don’t have to do anything to be able to come and take food out of here or to deposit into here,” said Watters. “It’s no judgement, no shame and it contains food staples for everyone.”

She said organizers know food insecurity is an issue faced daily by North Delta residents.

“The premise is simply this: take what you need for today, leave what you can for tomorrow.”

While the service is anonymous, Watters said they have received feedback from users who have been so appreciative of the service,

“Our goal is to mobilize the North Delta residents to become stewards of our small pantries and they have stepped up in an amazing way with Nick’s Nook 1. We know they’re going to do the same thing with Nick’s Nook 2.”

As for why it’s named Nick’s Nook, Watters said it’s in honour of her grandson, a Sands Secondary student, who lost his battle with lung disease at the age of 18.

She said it’s a “full-circle contribution that honours his life.”

Church Pastor Wayne Driedger said it was a “no-brainer” to have Nick’s Nook 2 on the church’s property.

“Our church is called New Hope and we hope to be hope to a community.”

Meantime, Daniela Filby, an administrator at New Hope Church, said the project is about believing in people.

“The whole no shame, no judgement, no barriers is so important for us as the church for spreading the love of Jesus, there is no judgement, there is no barriers, there is no shame. Jesus wants to feed everybody and so do we.”

The church also runs the EWR shelter, which with the pantry Filby said it’s “just one more way of showing them love that they are accepted and they are welcome to access what we’ve put out there.”

READ ALSO: New extreme weather shelter serving North Delta, Dec. 20, 2021

Accepted items for Nick’s Nook include non-perishable items as well as personal hygiene and toiletries. People can directly drop off donations at the pantry or visit Filby at the church Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to drop off items.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

