Sweetha Mahendran and Philip Aguirre with a giant chessboard at a Newton Days event in 2016. (File photo)

Newton Days gatherings at ‘Grove’ on Saturdays in July

BIA-hosted events held next to Newton Recreation Centre

The so-called “Grove” in Newton will host four Newton Days events on Saturdays during the month of July.

The first of the gatherings is planned for July 7 next to the rec centre there, from noon to 4 p.m.

Attractions at the BIA-hosted event include a craft/farm market, kids crafts, face-painting, a free barbecue, Science World demos, music, a petting zoo and mini golf.

“Nearly everything will be free,” notes a post on the City of Surrey website. “And back again this year, there will be $5 Farm Vouchers to redeem at the farmers’ market; find them at the Newton BIA photobooth.”

Newton Days is a part of a push “to create a more vibrant community within the Newton Town Centre,” the post says. “Get out, enjoy the weather, enjoy the activities, and get to know your neighborhood! Positive events like these in the community are key to the success of Newton and will be more successful with your support.”

Events will also be held on July 14, 21 and 28, at 13730 72nd Ave.

Meanwhile, another “Newton Talks” forum will be held Thursday, July 12 at Greek Corner restaurant (#123-7218 King George Blvd.), starting at noon. The guest speaker will be Don Luymes, Surrey Planning & Development. Lunch will be provided to those who register for the event via eventbrite.ca.

