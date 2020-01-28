West Heights Community School principal Mikel Brogan reacts in surprise after opening a time capsule that was hidden in the school back in 2000. / Kevin Mills Photos

Newspapers, hockey cards discovered in Mission school’s forgotten time capsule

Capsule opened in front of students from West Heights Community School

Students and teachers at West Heights Community School in Mission enjoyed a glimpse into the past on Monday afternoon.

During an afternoon assembly, a time capsule, from the year 2000 was opened.

School principal Mikel Brogan explained the time capsule was discovered last year, completely by accident.

Brogan said school workers were repairing a wall in the boiler room in the summer and discovered the large metal box behind the wall.

MORE: Students raise funds to build inclusive playground

On the metal container were the words “Time capsule 2000 division two, Grade 6 West Heights School. Do not open until after 2010.”

However it wasn’t discovered until 2019.

“I had no idea that it was there, it was a complete surprise,” said Brogan.

He said it was difficult to fight the urge to open it right then, but decided to leave it sealed until 2020 so it could be opened 20 years after it was hidden.

“I wanted to be patient and wait so we could open it in front of the whole school.”

The excitement began to build as the date for opening it neared.

“We’ve been doing lessons with the students about what time capsules are and kids were doing journaling about what they though might be inside.”

Once opened they discovered plenty of interesting things.

Newspapers, hockey cards, photos of the school, photos of the class, a soccer jersey, Earth Day cards and cards made by each student from the 2000 class explaining who they were and what they hoped to accomplish when they grew up.

Now that the capsule has been opened, each class will put together something to go back into the time capsule, which will be sealed and hidden with instructions not to open it until 2040.

“Hopefully, down the road, another unassuming principal will come across our time capsule.”


kevin.mills@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Australia wildfires inspire White Rock students to help ease koalas’ plight
Next story
South Surrey T.V. personality narrates new game-show documentary series

Just Posted

McCallum declares Feb. 1, 2020 RCMP ‘Appreciation Day’ in Surrey

This year is the centennial anniversary of the national police force

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Cloverdale stamp club looking for new members

Surrey-based group meets every second and fourth Monday of the month

Locke calls for brake on Surrey policing plan, says First Nations not consulted

Surrey City Councillor Brenda Locke wants immediate suspension of city’s policing transition process

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding 18-year-old David Talero

Police say he was last seen on Jan. 20 at about 10:47 a.m. in 13400 block of 108th Avenue

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Party bus door fault for years ahead of Langley woman’s death: Coroner

Tuesday report classifed Chelsea James’ death accidental, but was critical of bus inspection process

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read