‘Newcomer conversation circles’ to resume through South Surrey’s Alex House

Alexandra Neighbourhood House is offering a series of free weekly English Conversation Circle sessions starting Sept. 9, 2021. (alexhouse.net photo)

A free series created for newcomer Canadians looking to “expand spoken vocabulary and build multicultural competency” is returning to Alexandra Neighbourhood House.

Offered online beginning Sept. 9, English Conversation Circle offers hour-long opportunities every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. – facilitated by Vinita Sud – to make friends and practise English, a poster promoting the sessions notes.

“It is a comfortable setting for informal discussions led by a friendly and supportive leader,” information at alexhouse.net explains. “Some lively and interesting discussions occur on many different topics.”

All levels are welcome and no registration is required. To participate, visit alexhouse.net and click on ‘English Conversation Circle’ in the events calendar.

A second session is planned, and the hope is to offer one in-person in December.

For more information, email Neil Fernyhough at communityprograms@alexhouse.net

