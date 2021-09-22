New turf at Hjorth Road Park in Surrey. (submitted photo: City of Surrey)

New turf at Hjorth Road Park in Surrey. (submitted photo: City of Surrey)

New turf at two Surrey parks, with three more in the works

City of Surrey parks department operates 15 turf fields

Two Surrey parks have new turf fields, with more to come elsewhere.

Artificial turf-resurfacing work is now complete at Hjorth Road Park and Cloverdale Athletic Park, according to city hall.

They’re two of Surrey’s five planned turf-replacement projects currently on the go, as part of the Surrey Invests program green-lit by city council back in November 2020.

The three other projects, at Newton Athletic Park, Tom Binnie Park and South Surrey Athletic Park, are scheduled to be completed in 2022.

The projects are detailed on surrey.ca/capitalprojects.

The City of Surrey’s parks department operates 15 turf fields.

“Surrey’s numerous turf fields are in constant use by our local sport clubs for practices, games and tournaments,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a news release. “Given the high demand for these fields, it makes good sense to keep them in good condition for all to enjoy.”

• RELATED STORY: First look at ‘Surrey’s new destination sports facility,’ at Bear Creek Park.

• READ ALSO: New ‘Sports Complex’ in North Surrey pitched as $40M expansion of existing rec centre.


