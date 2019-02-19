‘New’ truck, trailer donated to the BC Vintage Truck Museum

Jim and Tom Williams formally transferred ownership of the 1928 Graham truck and the 1949 Langford trailer, seen in the background, to the BC Vintage Truck Museum on Saturday, Feb. 16. From left: Tom Williams, Jim Williams and BC Vintage Truck Museum President Chenn Bergen. (Paul Keenleyside)

A new truck and trailer have officially joined the BC Vintage Truck Museum’s collection.

The 1928 Graham truck and 1949 Langford trailer have been housed in the museum among its collection for two years, held on behalf of the Williams family. On Saturday, the ownership was formally transferred.

An advertisement for Graham Brothers Trucks. Courtesy BC Vintage Truck Museum

George Williams Sr. founded the Williams Moving and Storage company in 1929. The family company began by providing moving services for new immigrants in Vancouver, and later expanded to 14 locations, becoming one of the largest moving companies in western Canada.

It all started, however, with one truck: a 1928 Graham.

The company’s original Graham is “lost to history,” according to the BC Vintage Truck Museum. But the Williams family regretted the loss, and sought to find a truck to replace it. In November 1985, they purchased a fully restored 1928 Graham.

It’s that Graham, along with a 1949 Langford van trailer, that was donated to the museum on Saturday morning (Feb. 16).

George Williams Sr.’s grandsons Jim and Tom Williams signed the paperwork to officially transfer ownership to the museum. They also donated several artifacts from the Williams Moving and Storage business, including shirts, hats, office materials and photographs.

The BC Vintage Truck Museum is located at 6022 176 St. on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. For more information on the museum, visit bcvintagetruckmuseum.org.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Jim Williams shakes the hand of Brian Busby, one of the BC Vintage Truck Museum’s founders, as the 1928 Graham arrives at the museum in 2016. (Courtesy BC Vintage Truck Museum)