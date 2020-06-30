New goalkeeper training centre opens in Cloverdale

Adrienne Cook recently opened an indoor goalkeeper training centre on the Surrey-Langley border. She’s holding an open house July 5 to let the public know about her facility and the programs she offers. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Adrienne Cook is both happy and relieved she’s finally been able to open her new goalkeeper training centre.

Although she’s been running KeeperTec Goalkeeping School since 2016, she struggled to open her new indoor facility, a new 2000-square-foot centre called The Box, after COVID-19 hit.

“I spent about a year and half trying to make this happen,” said Cook. “Everything was close to being ready to go and then everything was shut down because of the virus.”

She said her journey over the last few months took her down one of the hardest roads she’s ever travelled.

Cook said she leaned on the life skills she learned while playing soccer to get her through the challenges. And she said she got some great help from friends and volunteers to help ready the facility.

Now that B.C. has entered Phase 3 of its restart process, Cook feels comfortable opening up the facility while still adhering to all social distancing protocols.

“I do private sessions,” she explained. “And I’m only running private sessions, one on one, through the summer. We keep it safe. Everyone is masked up and we clean after every session.”

Starting in the fall, she will begin to work with small groups, usually about six people.

Now that The Box is officially open, Cook is encouraging anyone who is interested to come down to her new indoor facility on July 5. Cook is holding an open house that day from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“I wanted to be open for four hours so people can come and go over a longer period,” Cook said. “I want everyone to be safe and have an opportunity to check out the facility, speak to me, and ask any questions about the programs.”

She said she’s also running a few draws on July 5 and anyone that pops in will be entered to win some prizes and gift packages.

More information about The Box, or the training programs Cook runs, can be found on her website: keepertec.ca.

The Box is located at 204-5529 192nd Street.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

