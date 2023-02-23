New portable imaging unit for Delta Hospital surgical department

Delta Hospital’s busy surgical department has a new piece of imaging equipment thanks to money raised at Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s golf tournament last summer.

The radio-fluroscopic C-arm unit (also known as simply a C-arm) recently arrived at the Peter C. and Elizabeth Toigo Diagnostic Services Building and will be used in Delta Hospital’s busy operating rooms — one of the highest-volume day surgery sites in the Fraser Health region.

“We are all very grateful for the support that we have received from Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation and the community of Delta over the years,” Dr. Matt Lewington, orthopaedic surgeon at Delta Hospital, said in a press release.

“It is so important to have up-to-date, state-of-the-art equipment so that people from the community can stay in the community for treatment. This new C-arm provides the latest technology and has a very low radiation dose, which is safer for patients. It is also significantly more reliable which will allow us to perform more surgeries, more accurately.”

The machine gets its name from its C-shaped arm, which is connected to an X-ray source at one end and a detector on the other.

The portable X-ray unit will be used for orthopedic surgeries, providing real-time images for surgeons as they operate, as well as urology procedures, providing live fluoroscopic imaging of kidney or bladder function. Delta Hospital has seen a steady increase in both procedures this past year.

“As Delta continues to grow, it’s important to have equipment and services to meet the health needs of the people living here and in surrounding communities,” Cathy Wiebe, executive director of Delta and White Rock/South Surrey Health Services and both Delta and Peace Arch hospitals, said in a press release.

“I would like to thank supporters of the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation for making it possible to provide our staff and medical staff with state-of-the-art equipment so we can provide the best care possible to our patients.”

Held on June 23 at Tsawwassen Springs, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s 2023 Century Group Delta Health Classic netted a record-breaking $357,602, allowing the organization to purchase the C-arm.

“The foundation is so proud to play a role in transforming health care in Delta as we help to provide our health-care workers with the very best equipment possible,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “With the incredible, continued support from our donors, we can ensure the best health care possible for our community.”

