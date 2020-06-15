New police program to help isolated Delta seniors find connection

Volunteers with the Keep in Touch program will connect with seniors via phone, Monday through Friday

DPD Acting Staff Sgt. John Jasmins (pictured) was prompted to bring the Keep in Touch program to Delta after working with a isolated senior in North Delta. (Delta Police Department photo)

The Delta Police Department has launched a new program aimed at connecting isolated seniors with DPD volunteers.

Volunteers with the new Keep in Touch program — DPD civilian employees to start, followed by community volunteers at some point this summer — will be trained in-house by the program co-ordinator then connected with seniors via phone Monday through Friday. The program will also feature two social luncheons a year, once pandemic-related health guidelines allow.

The program was launched by Acting Staff Sgt. John Jasmins, officer in charge at the North Delta District Community Police Office.

“I was prompted to bring the Keep in Touch Program to Delta after working with an elderly gentleman with medical issues, and only one living relative, who lives above our North Delta Community Police Office,” Jasmins said in a press release.

“Seeing how it affected this gentleman when his only relative was hospitalized for a number of months had me thinking that our volunteers are in a great position to reach out to people like him, and try to provide some social and community connection.”

Anyone who would like to take in the Keep in Touch program, or who knows of a senior who could benefit from having a friendly conversation, can email kit@deltapolice.ca for more information.

editor@northdeltareporter.com

