New playground opens at Surrey’s Janice Churchill Elementary

Three more Surrey schools are receiving new playgrounds this year, through a provinically funded initiative

Janice Churchill Elementary held an official opening for their new playground on April 12, which was funded through the provincial government’s ongoing Playground Equipment Program. (Submitted photo)

A new playground has officially opened at Janice Churchill Elementary, thanks to a $105,000 grant from the provincial government’s Playground Equipment Program.

According to a Surrey school district release, the new play equipment came “after years of parent and community advocacy and support.”

Prior to an outdoor ribbon-cutting on April 12 that included Grade 7 students, a ceremony was held inside the gymnasium for all students to celebrate.

There was also a student choral performance of Show We Care and a rendition of Pachelbel’s Canon played on recorder and glockenspiel, under the direction of talented music teacher Cheryl Gallagher.

The event at the Janice Churchill Elementary, located at 8226 146th St., was attended by Surrey trustees Bob Holmes, Laurae McNally and Surrey-Panorama Ridge MLA Jagrup Brar.

Meantime, three more Surrey schools are set to receive new playgrounds in 2019.

Earlier this year, the province announced another round of playground funding, with Goldstone Park, Strawberry Hill and Westerman elementary schools selected to receive new outdoor play equipment.

Goldstone Park and Strawberry Hill elementaries will each receive $90,000 for a “standard” playground this year, while Westerman Elementary will receive $105,000 for an “accessible” playground.

The playgrounds are all expected to be ready for kids this fall.

In all, the Playground Equipment Program will invest $5 million in 50 new playgrounds in 34 school districts around B.C. this year, including 30 universally accessible playgrounds.

“As a parent, I understand first-hand how tough it can be for schools and parents to find the time and volunteers to fundraise for playground equipment and activities,” said Fleming in March when the announcement was made.

“Our government is committed to improving the learning environment at B.C. schools — safe, fun and accessible playgrounds are very much part of delivering on this commitment. And to make this happen, parents should not have to become dedicated fundraisers in their spare time,” he added.



