New parking lot in downtown Cloverdale nearing completion

A vacant lot next to the 56A Avenue parking was finally cleared earlier this year. It will soon be turned into more parking spaces. Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA said they are just waiting for crushed gravel to be put down and it’ll be good to go. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Plans are moving ahead to add a parking lot for workers, visitors, and customers to downtown Cloverdale.

Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, said the next big step in its completion, the final step, will be to put down gravel.

“We’re basically looking at about $90,000 for the crushed gravel,” said Orazietti. “We are waiting to see if the city can throw in a little bit of money. They’ve already got the first estimate, so it would be frugal to get a competitive quote.”

That new parking area will be an extension of the parking lot west of the Dann’s Electronics building on 176th.

Orazietti said the diagrams for the lot are already completed. They’ll need to install signage and other small safety features, but other than the crushed gravel, he said the extended parking lot was good to go.

“The desire for everyone is to get that parking lot operational,” explained. Orazietti. “It just won’t be paved, but we desperately need it.”

He said with a lot of film productions working in town, the need for parking spaces is only growing.

“We want it and we need it,” he added. “I don’t know what the heck is going on, but we’ve become a little bit of a filming town.”

He said a lot of productions are ramping up after a multi-year, COVID-caused slow down.

“They are finally coming back. They want to film here. Some are one-day shoots, two-day, three-day or more and some are ongoing.”



