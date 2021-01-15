New park to be built in Clayton Heights

City of Surrey asking for feedback from Clayton residents

The City of Surrey is currently working through the initial phase for a park that’ll be built at 72 Avenue and 191 Street in Clayton. (Image via City of Surrey)

Residents of Clayton have a chance to name a new neighbourhood park.

The city is currently working through the initial planning phase for a park that’ll be built at 72 Avenue and 191 Street.

“The City of Surrey is excited to be in the planning phase of new park improvements for Clayton Heights,” reads a webpage on surrey.ca.

The park will be just up from Clayton Park and École Salish Secondary School, along the Hazelgrove Greenway.

According to the surrey.ca, the new 5.5 acre park “will be split between the West Clayton and East Clayton Neighborhood Concept Plan (NCP) areas.”

The current planning phase offers Claytonians a chance to have input on design and naming.

“The park plan and naming will be guided through community engagement and feedback,” says the website. “The site is bisected by a Fortis BC gas main, which will be considered when planning park amenities.”

An environmental assessment has already been done and “further preliminary reviews are being conducted.”

Public engagement for the park is set to begin soon and updates will be posted under the parks section on surrey.ca

For more information on providing feedback, residents can contact Adam Rossi, associate planner for parks planning, research and design, via email: adam.rossi@surrey.ca.



