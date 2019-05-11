The logo for the recently re-named Delta Heritage Society (formerly the Delta Museum and Archive Society). (Photo submitted)

New name for Delta Museum and Archives Society

Change to Delta Heritage Society reflects broader focus, scope of activities

The Delta Museum and Archives Society has new name to match its new, broader mission.

According to a recent press release, the newly-adopted Delta Heritage Society moniker reflects the organization’s changing operations over the past three years.

“This new name reflects our continued commitment to serve as the community’s voice for all heritage matters while providing a broader scope for our activities” president Barbara Baydala said in a press release.

In 2016, the society partnered with the City of Delta to redesign the operations of the Delta Museum and Archives. Under that plan, the society retains ownership of the collection while the city controls day-do-day operations at the museum and archives.

Since the implementation of this new plan, board members have worked to explore and define new ways of telling a more comprehensive story of Delta’s history.

“Our new look and name capture our determination to chronicle the wide variety of stories that have influenced the progression of our community to where we are today,” Baydala said.

As a first step in ensuring a broader voice for heritage, the society formed a North Delta advisory group in 2017 to “capture and share the unique stories of this community while ensuring [North Delta] representation” within the organization. The success of this group has led the society to begin the implementation of a South Delta advisory group.

Members of the community who have an interest in heritage, an idea for a heritage project or questions about Delta’s heritage are encouraged to contact the society at 604-946-9315 or info@deltaheritagesociety.ca.

Meanwhile, work continues on the new Delta Cultural Centre, located next to Delta’s Municipal Hall at 4450 Clarence Taylor Cres. The new museum is expected to open sometime this year.


