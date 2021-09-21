New Museum of Surrey exhibit to focus on life of Chief Dan George

Chief Dan George is seen with Sondra Locke and Clint Eastwood in 1976 at a barbecue in Santa Fe, New Mexico promoting the film “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” A new exhibit focussing on the life of Chief Dan George is opening at the Museum of Surrey. (Public Domain) Two new fall exhibits are coming to the Museum of Surrey. (Image via Museum of Surrey)

“Chief Dan George – Actor and Activist” opens Oct. 14 and runs until April 24, 2022. And “BEES!” runs from Oct. 5 to Dec. 19.

The museum’s website notes the exhibit on Chief Dan George will look into the life of George in his roles as leader, actor and advocate for First Nations causes.

“This exhibit explores the life and legacy of Tsleil-Waututh Chief Dan George (1899- 1981), including his influence as a First Nations rights advocate and his career as an actor.”

The website notes George was also a longshoreman, a musician, a lecturer, a poet, and an environmentalist.

“Dan George (born Geswanouth Slahoot) is well remembered,” the website says. “Raised on the Burrard Indian Reserve #3, the son of hereditary chief George Sla-holt, he spent much of his life working as a longshoreman and logger.”

George started acting later in life and rose to fame in the ’60s and ’70s. From the small screen to the silver screen to the stage, he had many roles. He started out acting on CBC’s Cariboo Country in 1960 and had a recurring role on the Beachcombers. George starred alongside Dustin Hoffman in 1971’s Little Big Man and was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor. George also starred with Clint Eastwood in The Outlaw Josey Wales, a 1976 Western.

“He worked to promote a better understanding of First Nations people,” the museum’s website says. “Although focused on Dan George, the exhibition also delves into significant events in the First Nations rights movement in BC and Canada.”

BEES!

The Museum of Surrey promises “interactive family fun” in its new exhibit “BEES!”

The museum says visitors can learn about bees via six interactive displays when they visit.

“Climb through a honeycomb model that’s home to a giant queen bee, egg and larvae,” the museum’s website implores. “Test your bee knowledge on the BEE ID Spinner, do some research at the Bee-search Station, check out an actual Live Hive Cam and so much more!”

The Museum of Surrey also says visitors will get a peak into the lives of bees from two vantage points: 1.) from a bees’ perspective, and 2.) from a beekeeper’s perspective.

“BEES!” offers enjoyment for people of all ages, the museum says, and promises to challenge the depths of understanding of even the most knowledgeable apiarist.

“Information in the exhibit also inspires a respect for this sophisticated insect and shows how bee health is an indicator of the health of the whole environment.”

For more information on the exhibits, visit the Museum of Surrey’s website at surrey.ca.



