New Montessori school opens in Cloverdale

Winsy Lam teaches her son Oscar at Universal Kidz Montessori School in Cloverdale. Lam opened her doors to the public July 17 and is currently accepting new students. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A new Montessori school has opened in Cloverdale.

Universal Kidz Montessori School opened July 17 and is now accepting registrations for new students.

Owner Winsy Lam said she’s excited to open her “very welcoming” space to the public.

“I feel great,” said Lam. “I’m just happy to finally be open.”

Lam said she’s staying positive and hoping she’ll get a great response from the public. She said her new school bridges a large gap in childcare and preschool ed. And, as such, she thinks her spaces will fill up quickly.

“We are filling a need in the area,” she said. “It is very hard to find quality care and we have a very experienced staff.”

Lam noted her location, on Hwy 10 at 177B Street, is convenient too.

“We are right beside the highway, so access is great for parents travelling to and from Surrey or Langley.”

Lam is accepting registrations for children between the ages of 2 ½ and 6.

“We are also close to other elementary schools, so it’s good for parents who may want before- or after-school care.”

She said she has a full day care and preschool programs now and would add before- or after-school care for older children, if the need arose.

Universal Kidz is located at 5615 177B Street in Cloverdale.

For more info, call 604-372-3556, email info@universalkidzmontessori.com, or visit universalkidzmontessori.com.



