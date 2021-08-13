New-look Surrey Historical Society website a hub for group searching for new members

Surrey Historical Society has a revamped website and renewed aim of attracting new members to the small but dedicated group of history enthusiasts.

The society was founded more than a half-century ago, in 1968, with goals to promote Surrey’s heritage and support the preservation of materials, artifacts and sites of historical value, among other endeavours.

Society president Sue Bryant is tasked with populating the new website, designed by Absolutely Literate, with stories and photos from the old one.

“The legacy (website) is still there, behind the scenes, so it’s a process to get all the past stories up there on the new website – it’s a big job, but it’s coming along,” Bryant said.

At surreyhistory.ca, the website features links to videos from sessions during June’s Surrey-focused British Columbia Historical Federation’s 2021 conference, a three-day virtual event held in partnership with Surrey Historical Society.

A playlist of the videos can also be found on the federation’s Youtube channel, with subjects including the Peace Arch monument, the history of Surrey’s Francophone community, Bryant’s Surrey City Cemetery tour, an “Electric Railway Tour” with Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, and more.

Surrey Historical Society members meet monthly (on the second Saturday morning) from September to November and February to June, typically at Surrey Archives – but not so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoom meetings have been held over the past 17 months and also in the foreseeable future, including the one planned for Sept. 11. Members of the public are welcome to attend, and can email surreyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com for a meeting link.

“We have limited resources and a limited number of people to do things, so we’re hoping to have some more members join – that’s the intention,” Bryant said.

“We’ve been around for 52 years and we’re not going anywhere – hopefully not, anyhow,” she added.

The Sept. 11 meeting will focus on future projects the members want to tackle, Bryant noted, with the British Columbia Historical Federation conference now history.

A history of Surrey Historical Society is posted on the group’s “legacy” website, and more current activities can be found on Facebook.com/surreyhistoricalsociety and also twitter.com/SocietySurrey.

