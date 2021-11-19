New look, new name for Delta Community Foundation

The Delta Community Foundation (previously the Delta Foundation) is debuting a new name and logo that “identifies the importance of the three communities of Delta coming together to build community” this Friday evening (Nov. 19) as it launches its “Be a Community Builder” capital campaign at the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Hats Off to Excellence Awards Gala. (Delta Community Foundation image)

The Delta Community Foundation is kicking off it’s “Be a Community Builder” campaign with a new name and new logo that “identifies the importance of the three communities of Delta coming together to build community,” according to a recent press release.

The Delta Community Foundation (formerly Delta Foundation) plays a unique role in supporting the community by supporting diverse charities throughout Delta, and the “Be a Community Builder” fundraising campaign aims to build the foundation’s assets in order to make an even greater impact for the citizens of Delta.

By giving to the foundation — gifts large and small are welcomed — individuals, families, community groups and businesses can support many meaningful small non-profits in Delta, giving them the leg up they deserve. A press release from the organization notes that donors can be assured the residual interest earned will be used as a legacy for future generations while their initial gift remains protected.

Through accepting community donations, and creating and administering endowments, the Delta Community Foundation is able to support many worthy community organizations that need immediate help and may not have the resources to seek funding elsewhere.

“The Delta Community Foundation has been able, because of the past generosity of the Delta community, to fund many important projects in Delta,” foundation vice-chair Carlene Lewall said in a press release. “The next phase in the foundation’s growth is to increase our ability to fund even more great community projects and organizations.”

One initiative driven by the Delta Community Foundation is the Neighborhood Small Grants program, in which the foundation gives out grants of up to $500 to individuals and organizations in the community whose goal is to bring the community together.

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles, according to the non-profit’s website. It’s North Delta and South Delta chapters — two of 12 active chapters that make up the Vancouver branch — are among the small organizations who have benefited from the Neighborhood Community Grants Program.

“The Delta Community Foundation was the first to step up and help us give a helping hand up and they continue to do this each year. We want to take this opportunity to thank the Delta foundation for their continued support and we look forward to many years of working together,” Vancouver branch resource co-ordinator Anna Carr said in a press release.

For more information about the Delta Community Foundation, visit deltafoundation.org, call 604-839-1465 or email info@deltafoundation.org.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta