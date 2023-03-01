New grants to benefit groups working with vulnerable youth in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Fraser Valley Realtors Charitable Foundation accepting applications for funding of up to $10,000

Charities working with vulnerable and marginalized youth in Surrey, White Rock and a handful of other Fraser Valley communities have until March 17 to apply for one-time grants of up to $10,000 being offered through the newly established Fraser Valley Realtors Charitable Foundation.

Foundation officials announced their first round of granting in late February. The grants are open to registered Canadian charities located in, or offering programs within, Surrey, White Rock, Langley, North Delta, Abbotsford and Mission.

“We aim to be a low-barrier granting agency, determined to get much-needed funds to charitable organizations working directly with our at-risk youth,” John Barbisan, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said in a news release.

“If you are a registered charity working directly with at-risk youth under the age of 29, we encourage you to apply for a grant.”

According to the release, the foundation is among the largest charitable foundations in the Fraser Valley and one of the largest in the real-estate sector in Canada.

“Realtors are incredible contributors to their communities and give back selflessly as donors and volunteers,” FVRCF executive director Christiane Hodson said.

“Because of the foresight and generosity of Fraser Valley Realtors, the FVRCF will make a significant difference in our communities, in perpetuity.”

The foundation’s vision, the release continues, is “a community where no child is left behind – where everyone has the support and opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

For more information or to apply for a grant, visit www.fvrcf.ca or contact FVRCF at info@fvrcf.ca

Successful applicants are to be notified in early April.

