Peace Arch Hospital’s new CT scanner was purchased last spring, but its arrive was just celebrated, with a ribbon-cutting on Jan. 29. (pahfoundation.ca photo)

New CT scanner celebrated at Peace Arch Hospital

Ribbon-cutting for $1.3 million machine held Jan. 29

Peace Arch Hospital officials are celebrating the arrival of a new piece of technology.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday (Jan. 29) for the $1.3 million CT scanner, which was acquired through donations and a matching gift.

“We knew that this one piece of equipment would do a great job at helping more patients at our hospital,” information on the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation website states.

READ MORE: Construction starts on $83.7-million Peace Arch Hospital ER expansion

“It was also important to our community, because they knew their own neighbors, friends, family and loved ones would require a CT scan someday.”

The previous scanner was “past its life expectancy,” adds the post.

”It needed increasing repairs and incurred frequent downtime. We knew that a new machine would reduce wait times, as well as produce faster and more accurate images with reduced radiation.”

Last year, nearly 18,000 patients received a CT scan at Peace Arch Hospital.

The new machine was purchased last spring.

Most Read