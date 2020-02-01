New CT scanner celebrated at Peace Arch Hospital

Peace Arch Hospital’s new CT scanner was purchased last spring, but its arrive was just celebrated, with a ribbon-cutting on Jan. 29. (pahfoundation.ca photo)

Peace Arch Hospital officials are celebrating the arrival of a new piece of technology.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday (Jan. 29) for the $1.3 million CT scanner, which was acquired through donations and a matching gift.

“We knew that this one piece of equipment would do a great job at helping more patients at our hospital,” information on the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation website states.

“It was also important to our community, because they knew their own neighbors, friends, family and loved ones would require a CT scan someday.”

The previous scanner was “past its life expectancy,” adds the post.

”It needed increasing repairs and incurred frequent downtime. We knew that a new machine would reduce wait times, as well as produce faster and more accurate images with reduced radiation.”

Last year, nearly 18,000 patients received a CT scan at Peace Arch Hospital.

The new machine was purchased last spring.