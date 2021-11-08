New child care facility opens in Cloverdale

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stands with kids outside the Don Christian Rec. Centre’s new child care facility. (Photo submitted: City of Surrey)

The Don Christian Rec. Centre has a new child care facility.

In a press release issued Nov 8, the City of Surrey said it officially opened the sixteen-space centre after receiving funding from the Province.

“Just as we need to invest in bridge and road infrastructure, Surrey families need access to quality child care,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in the release.

“With young families moving to Cloverdale every day, this new facility will help meet the growing demand for licensed child care in the community and will create a hub of services to young children.”

The City of Surrey said it applied to the Province for funding in 2019 and eventually received $1 million for the project.

Alexandra Neighbourhood House will run the new facility. It has “two program rooms, an outdoor play area with rubberized surfacing, accessible design, and a new playground adjacent to the facility that can be accessed by both the program and the public,” according to the release.

The facility has been designed to accommodate kids as young as six months old up to 13-year-old teeenagers.

“This partnership with the City of Surrey will help meet the growing needs of families for child care, and it will help parents return to work or go back to school, to secure a better future for their families,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care.

The City of Surrey said the Don Christian Rec. Centre facility is one 20 projects that are being built under the “Surrey Invests” program.

More info on Surrey Invests can be found by visiting surrey.ca/about-surrey/capital-projects.

The Don Christian Rec. Centre is located at 6220 184 Street.



