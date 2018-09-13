New Catholic school opens temporary space in White Rock

White Rock’s newest high school welcomed its ‘legacy class’ last week, opening its doors with 18 Grade 8 students.
The digs for St. John Paul II Academy are in renovated space at Star of the Sea Hall (15362 Pacific Ave.), a temporary home until the permanent campus takes shape on property near 184 Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey – expected to be complete by 2020.
“It was really exciting,” parent advisory committee member Holly King told Peace Arch News of the Sept. 4 opening, which included a blessing of the space by Father Glenn Dion.
PAN reported a year ago on plans for a new Catholic high school on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.
At that time, Archbishop J. Michael Miller – the head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver – described it as “a bold new initiative for the Archdiocese… (that) will help meet the growing demand for Catholic education” in South Surrey.
It was spearheaded “by a core group of professional and extremely dedicated parents,” Miller added.
The plan for the academy is to continue this year with just the one class, then add higher grades at a pace of one per year.