Father Glenn Dion blesses the hallway of St. John Pall II Academy on opening day Sept. 4. (Agnieszka Krawczynski/The B.C. Catholic Newspaper photo)

New Catholic school opens temporary space in White Rock

Permanent site for St. John Paul II Academy anticipated to open by 2020

White Rock’s newest high school welcomed its ‘legacy class’ last week, opening its doors with 18 Grade 8 students.

The digs for St. John Paul II Academy are in renovated space at Star of the Sea Hall (15362 Pacific Ave.), a temporary home until the permanent campus takes shape on property near 184 Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey – expected to be complete by 2020.

“It was really exciting,” parent advisory committee member Holly King told Peace Arch News of the Sept. 4 opening, which included a blessing of the space by Father Glenn Dion.

PAN reported a year ago on plans for a new Catholic high school on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

READ MORE: New South Surrey Catholic school eyes 2018 opening

At that time, Archbishop J. Michael Miller – the head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver – described it as “a bold new initiative for the Archdiocese… (that) will help meet the growing demand for Catholic education” in South Surrey.

It was spearheaded “by a core group of professional and extremely dedicated parents,” Miller added.

The plan for the academy is to continue this year with just the one class, then add higher grades at a pace of one per year.

 

Father Glenn Dion and the students enjoy a reception celebrating the blessing of the new high school. (Agnieszka Krawczynski/The B.C. Catholic Newspaper photo)

