Brenden Parker poses with part of the police escort for the 2019 Brenden’s Ride. (Samantha Anderson)

Nearly 200 motorcycles take off from Cloverdale for Brenden’s Ride

Annual fundraiser supports programs that empower people with disabilities

Nearly 200 motorcycle riders took off from Cloverdale on Saturday morning (June 15), as part of Brenden’s Ride, a fundraiser for Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports.

The riders gathered at Rusty’s Pub in Cloverdale for a hearty breakfast before starting off on an action-packed day. They are headed to Grouse Mountain, where there will be lunch, live entertainment and a silent auction waiting for them.

The annual fundraiser is organized by Brenden Parker, 23, and his dad, Baron, to support programs that empower people with disabilities.

For the second year, they are raising funds for VASS, an organization that works to make the slopes accessible to everyone. VASS provides instructors and adaptive equipment to persons with a disability so that they can participate in snowboarding, sit-ski, stand-up skiing or advanced adaptive ski racing.

In 2018, the fundraiser collected more than $41,000, and made a significant impact on hundreds of people who were hoping to participate in the program. Brenden’s Ride’s donation took the waiting list from 250 to less than 30.

For information, or to donate, visit brendensride.ca.


Baron Parker addresses ride logistics with a crowd of assembled bikers at the 2019 Brenden’s Ride. (Samantha Anderson)

