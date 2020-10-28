‘Nature’s Clothesline’ opens at Museum of Surrey

Exhibition strives to educate on how our choice of clothing can affect ‘the health of the planet’

Textile artists Amy Walker and Sharon Kallis install their contributions to the Museum of Surrey’s new feature exhibit “Nature’s Clothesline.” The exhibit explores how the world is airing its dirty laundry – not on a clothesline, but in the landfills and oceans. (Photo submitted)

Clothes will speak at a new exhibit opening at the museum of Surrey Oct. 29.

Nature’s Clothesline will use clothes and textiles to tell the tale of “clothing consumption and the dramatic increase in textile waste worldwide,” according to a press release.

The show will let textiles “talk” by revealing the ways society’s clothing choices can fill the land and seas with garbage.

The exhibit will explore the themes of “sustainable textiles through upcycled art, textile creations, and objects about sustainability.”

Museum of Surrey manager Lynn Saffery said, “This exhibit ties together a group of incredibly talented textile artists with ideas that offer awareness, insight, and celebration.”

Six textile artists—Roxanne Charles, Sola Fiedler, Barbara Heller, Sharon Kallis, Ruth Scheuing and Amy Walker—will display their works. Featured items in the show will also include works from the Peace Arch Weavers Society (PAWS) and objects from Native Shoes and Trans-Continental Textiles.

Everything in the new exhibition is “connected by the theme of nature,” added Saffery, and the show invites attendees to “re-think, re-create, respond, recycle.”

Nature’s Clothesline runs until Feb. 21, 2020. Free pre-registered, one-hour self-guided tours are available from Wednesday to Saturday.The museum follows all citywide COVID-19 safety protocols as per Health BC, City of Surrey, and WorkSafe BC. Registration is required. Call 604-592-6956 to book a tour.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale.



