National parks to remain free for youth

An image transmitted by the new camera in Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)

Canada 150 might be over, but national parks and historic sites will still be free for youth 17 and under.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag took to Twitter to remind residents about the cost-free years ahead.

“That is great news for youth,” he said in the video posted with his tweet. “They can get out and learn about our national heritage, our cultural heritage.”

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas under Parks Canada management will be free for youth in 2018 and beyond. A full list of Parks Canada operated sites can be found online at www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/recherche-tous-parks-all.


